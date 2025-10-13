Enpro Moves To Boost Profits With $280 Million Acquisition Push

Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO) said it will acquire AlpHa Measurement Solutions and Overlook Industries for about $280 million in cash to expand its Sealing Technologies unit and strengthen its position in compositional analysis and biopharma production.

The move supports Enpro’s broader growth strategy and is expected to enhance profitability while positioning the company in faster-growing markets. Chief Executive Eric Vaillancourt said the additions will accelerate Enpro’s long-term strategy and complement recent acquisitions.

AlpHa Measurement Solutions, based in Houston, provides liquid analytical sensing systems for industrial, water, and environmental applications. The company’s technology will extend Enpro’s analytical offerings beyond gas-stream monitoring, improving quality control across liquid processes.

Overlook Industries, headquartered in Easthampton, Massachusetts, designs single-use systems and components for biopharmaceutical manufacturing. Combined with Garlock Hygienic Technologies, Overlook’s products expand Enpro’s biopharma solutions, where aseptic processes are crucial for preventing contamination.

The Overlook deal closed on Oct. 8, while the AlpHa transaction is set to wrap up in November pending regulatory clearance. Enpro expects the two companies to contribute more than $60 million in annual revenue and about $17 million to $18 million in adjusted segment EBITDA.

Earlier this year, Enpro raised full-year guidance following strong second-quarter results that signaled rising demand across core markets. The company boosted its 2025 adjusted EPS forecast to between $7.60 and $8.10, up from the prior range of $7.00 to $7.70, surpassing the $7.41 consensus estimate.

Enpro closed the quarter with $465.1 million in total debt and $107.1 million in cash and cash equivalents, reinforcing its balance sheet ahead of the new acquisitions.

Investors can also track the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLI) and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) for related exposure.

Price Action: NPO shares closed 1.86% lower at $215.12 on Friday.

