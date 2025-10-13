Person holding cellphone with logo of US distribution business Fastenal Company on screen in front of webpage.
October 13, 2025 8:23 AM 1 min read

Fastenal Posts Downbeat Earnings, Joins Vince Holding And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 400 points on Monday.

Shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) fell sharply in pre-market trading following downbeat third-quarter earnings.

Fastenal reported quarterly earnings of 29 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 30 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $2.133 billion compared to the analyst consensus estimate of $2.129 billion.

Fastenal shares dipped 3.9% to $44.00 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

  • Strive Inc (NASDAQ:ASST) shares tumbled 32.4% to $1.05 in pre-market trading after falling 14% on Friday.
  • Super League Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:SLE) declined 11.8% to $3.71 in pre-market trading. Super League Enterprise shares jumped 18% on Friday after the company announced a partnership with ES3.
  • Vince Holding Corp (NYSE:VNCE) dipped 8% to $2.63 in pre-market trading. Vince announced that it will transfer to the Nasdaq from the NYSE.
  • Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) fell 6% to $37.13 in pre-market trading after declining 4% on Thursday.
  • Advantage Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:ADV) declined 4.7% to $1.41 in pre-market trading.
  • PepGen Inc (NASDAQ:PEPG) fell 4.6% to $4.50 in pre-market trading.
  • JFrog Ltd (NASDAQ:FROG) declined 4.2% to $44.10 in pre-market trading.
  • Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) fell 3.2% to $43.50 in pre-market trading. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals announced October inducement grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
ADV Logo
ADVAdvantage Solutions Inc
$1.42-4.01%
Overview
ASST Logo
ASSTStrive Inc
$1.04-33.1%
CRNX Logo
CRNXCrinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc
$44.980.11%
FAST Logo
FASTFastenal Co
$44.00-3.89%
FROG Logo
FROGJFrog Ltd
$46.200.41%
PEPG Logo
PEPGPepGen Inc
$4.70-0.32%
SLE Logo
SLESuper League Enterprise Inc
$3.95-6.18%
SRRK Logo
SRRKScholar Rock Holding Corp
$37.00-6.23%
VNCE Logo
VNCEVince Holding Corp
$2.67-6.64%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved