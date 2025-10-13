Fastenal Posts Downbeat Earnings, Joins Vince Holding And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 400 points on Monday.

Shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) fell sharply in pre-market trading following downbeat third-quarter earnings.

Fastenal reported quarterly earnings of 29 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 30 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $2.133 billion compared to the analyst consensus estimate of $2.129 billion.

Fastenal shares dipped 3.9% to $44.00 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

Strive Inc (NASDAQ:ASST) shares tumbled 32.4% to $1.05 in pre-market trading after falling 14% on Friday.

(NASDAQ:ASST) shares tumbled 32.4% to $1.05 in pre-market trading after falling 14% on Friday. Super League Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:SLE) declined 11.8% to $3.71 in pre-market trading. Super League Enterprise shares jumped 18% on Friday after the company announced a partnership with ES3.

(NASDAQ:SLE) declined 11.8% to $3.71 in pre-market trading. Super League Enterprise shares jumped 18% on Friday after the company announced a partnership with ES3. Vince Holding Corp (NYSE:VNCE) dipped 8% to $2.63 in pre-market trading. Vince announced that it will transfer to the Nasdaq from the NYSE.

(NYSE:VNCE) dipped 8% to $2.63 in pre-market trading. Vince announced that it will transfer to the Nasdaq from the NYSE. Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) fell 6% to $37.13 in pre-market trading after declining 4% on Thursday.

(NASDAQ:SRRK) fell 6% to $37.13 in pre-market trading after declining 4% on Thursday. Advantage Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:ADV) declined 4.7% to $1.41 in pre-market trading.

(NASDAQ:ADV) declined 4.7% to $1.41 in pre-market trading. PepGen Inc (NASDAQ:PEPG) fell 4.6% to $4.50 in pre-market trading.

(NASDAQ:PEPG) fell 4.6% to $4.50 in pre-market trading. JFrog Ltd (NASDAQ:FROG) declined 4.2% to $44.10 in pre-market trading.

(NASDAQ:FROG) declined 4.2% to $44.10 in pre-market trading. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) fell 3.2% to $43.50 in pre-market trading. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals announced October inducement grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

