Bank of America Gears Up For Q3 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) will release earnings results for the third quarter, before the opening bell on Wednesday, Oct. 15.

Analysts expect the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company to report quarterly earnings at 95 cents per share, up from 81 cents per share in the year-ago period. Bank of America projects quarterly revenue of $27.38 billion, compared to $25.34 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Sept. 30, Bank of America said it has rolled out a generative AI tool to support its Global Payments Solutions team, which serves over 40,000 business clients worldwide..

Shares of Bank of America fell 2.3% to close at $48.65 on Friday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Glenn Schorr maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $49 to $55 on Sept. 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski maintained an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $57 to $56 on Sept. 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 83%.

Citigroup analyst Keith Horowitz maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $54 to $58 on Sept. 19, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

Wells Fargo analyst Mike Mayo maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target of $56 to $60 on Sept. 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

RBC Capital analyst Gerard Cassidy maintained an Outperform rating and increased the price target from $45 to $53 on June 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%

Considering buying BAC stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock