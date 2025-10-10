Nurix Therapeutics Posts Downbeat Q3 Results, Joins Orthopediatrics, Levi Strauss And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were slightly higher this morning, with the Dow futures gainng around 0.1% on Friday.

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NRIX) fell sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results.

Nurix Therapeutics posted a quarterly loss of $1.03 per share, compared to market estimates of a loss of 88 cents per share. The company's sales came in at $7.894 million missing expectations of $16.736 million.

Nurix Therapeutics shares dipped 5.8% to $10.24 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

Venture Global, Inc . (NYSE:VG) shares dipped 18.4% to $10.27 in pre-market trading. Venture Global reached a resolution with a post-COD SPA customer related to an arbitration proceeding concerning the Calcasieu Pass facility.

. (NYSE:VG) shares dipped 18.4% to $10.27 in pre-market trading. Venture Global reached a resolution with a post-COD SPA customer related to an arbitration proceeding concerning the Calcasieu Pass facility. Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) fell 15% to $15.25 after the company cut its FY25 revenue guidance.

(NASDAQ:KIDS) fell 15% to $15.25 after the company cut its FY25 revenue guidance. Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) declined 13.6% to $4.78 in pre-market trading.

(NYSE:IVA) declined 13.6% to $4.78 in pre-market trading. USANA Health Sciences Inc (NYSE:USNA) declined 13% to $22.83 in pre-market trading after the company reported preliminary results for the third quarter, seeing adjusted loss of 15 cents per share and sales of $214.00 million.

(NYSE:USNA) declined 13% to $22.83 in pre-market trading after the company reported preliminary results for the third quarter, seeing adjusted loss of 15 cents per share and sales of $214.00 million. Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) declined 8.1% to $27.48 in pre-market trading after gaining 10% on Thursday.

(NASDAQ:NBTX) declined 8.1% to $27.48 in pre-market trading after gaining 10% on Thursday. Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:DGNX) fell 7.6% to $29.00 in pre-market trading.

(NASDAQ:DGNX) fell 7.6% to $29.00 in pre-market trading. Levi Strauss & Co (NYSE:LEVI) tumbled 7.1% to $22.81 in pre-market trading. Levi Strauss reported quarterly earnings of 34 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 31 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.543 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.501 billion.

