Aehr Test Systems Posts Q1 Earnings, Joins SANUWAVE Health And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) fell sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026.

Aehr Test Systems reported first-quarter revenue of $10.97 million, beating analyst estimates of $10.78 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported first-quarter adjusted earnings of one cent per share, in line with analyst estimates.

Aehr Test Systems shares dipped 15.1% to $26.89 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

SANUWAVE Health Inc (NASDAQ:SNWV) dipped 14.4% to $34.99 in pre-market trading as the company issued preliminary third-quarter revenue results below estimates and also cut its FY25 revenue guidance from $48 million-$50 million to $44 million-$46 million.

NOVONIX Ltd (NASDAQ:NVX) tumbled 12.3% to $1.57 in pre-market trading after gaining 11% on Monday.

ioneer (NASDAQ:IONR) fell 9.8% to $5.90 in pre-market trading after jumping 37% on Monday.

Epsium Enterprise Limited (NASDAQ:EPSM) fell 5.4% to $28.28 in pre-market trading after gaining 11% on Monday.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS) fell 4.4% to $0.54 in pre-market trading as the company announced preliminary unaudited revenue for the third quarter.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI) fell 4.3% to $44.74 in pre-market trading as the company priced its upsized $650 million convertible senior notes offering.

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) fell 3.4% to $2.88 in pre-market trading.

