Aehr Test Systems Stock Dives After Company Reports Q1 Earnings

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) shares are falling in extended trading on Monday after the company reported financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026.

What To Know: Aehr Test Systems reported first-quarter revenue of $10.97 million, beating analyst estimates of $10.78 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported first-quarter adjusted earnings of one cent per share, in line with analyst estimates.

The semiconductor test and burn-in equipment supplier said bookings climbed to $11.4 million in the quarter. The company had a total backlog of $15.5 million as of Aug. 29.

Aehr Test Systems ended the period with $24.7 million of total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash.

“We are pleased with the start to this fiscal year, with revenues across several market segments and momentum in sales and customer engagements in both wafer level and packaged part test and burn-in of artificial intelligence (AI) processors,” said Gayn Erickson, president and CEO of Aehr Test Systems.

The company noted that its main production customer placed multiple follow-on volume production orders and requested shorter lead times during the quarter. Aehr Test Systems said the customer, which is a hyperscaler, has already outlined plans to expand capacity and introduce new AI processors over the coming year.

Aehr Test Systems refrained from reinstating formal guidance, but the company noted that it believes all of its markets will see order growth in fiscal 2026.

Management will further discuss the quarter on an earnings call with investors and analysts at 5 p.m. ET.

AEHR Price Action: Aehr Test Systems shares were down 11.49% in after-hours, trading at $27.90 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

