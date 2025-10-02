Fidus Investment, Rocket Companies And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were mixed this morning, with the Dow futures falling around 0.1% on Thursday.

Shares of Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) fell sharply in pre-market trading after the company priced a $100 million public offering of 6.750% notes due 2030.

Fidus Investment shares dipped 2.6% to $19.80 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLT) shares tumbled 13.4% to $4.90 in pre-market trading after the company issued an update on BDC-4182 and extended cash runway into 2027.

Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) fell 10.9% to $226.00 in pre-market trading. Seaport Global analyst John Mazzoni, on Wednesday, initiated coverage on Equifax with a Neutral rating.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) declined 8.8% to $75.00 in pre-market trading. Seaport Global, on Wednesday, initiated coverage on TransUnion with a Neutral rating.

Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE:LAC) fell 5% to $6.69 in pre-market trading after jumping 23% on Wednesday.

Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) fell 3.2% to $2.14 in pre-market trading.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc (NASDAQ:WOOF) fell 3.1% to $3.79 in pre-market trading.

Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE:RKT) slipped 3.1% to $18.99 in pre-market trading. Western Union will replace Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASD: COOP) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, Oct. 6. Rocket Companies acquired Mr. Cooper Group in a deal that closed on Oct. 1.

