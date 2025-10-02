tickers of top stock movers
October 2, 2025 8:45 AM 1 min read

Fidus Investment, Rocket Companies And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

U.S. stock futures were mixed this morning, with the Dow futures falling around 0.1% on Thursday.

Shares of Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) fell sharply in pre-market trading after the company priced a $100 million public offering of 6.750% notes due 2030.

Fidus Investment shares dipped 2.6% to $19.80 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

  • Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLT) shares tumbled 13.4% to $4.90 in pre-market trading after the company issued an update on BDC-4182 and extended cash runway into 2027.
  • Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) fell 10.9% to $226.00 in pre-market trading. Seaport Global analyst John Mazzoni, on Wednesday, initiated coverage on Equifax with a Neutral rating.
  • TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) declined 8.8% to $75.00 in pre-market trading. Seaport Global, on Wednesday, initiated coverage on TransUnion with a Neutral rating.
  • Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE:LAC) fell 5% to $6.69 in pre-market trading after jumping 23% on Wednesday.
  • Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) fell 3.2% to $2.14 in pre-market trading.
  • Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc (NASDAQ:WOOF) fell 3.1% to $3.79 in pre-market trading.
  • Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE:RKT) slipped 3.1% to $18.99 in pre-market trading. Western Union will replace Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASD: COOP) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, Oct. 6. Rocket Companies acquired Mr. Cooper Group in a deal that closed on Oct. 1.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
BOLT Logo
BOLTBolt Biotherapeutics Inc
$5.10-9.89%
Overview
COOP Logo
COOPMr. Cooper Group Inc
$213.001.05%
EFX Logo
EFXEquifax Inc
$233.00-8.21%
ERAS Logo
ERASErasca Inc
$2.283.17%
FDUS Logo
FDUSFidus Investment Corp
$20.00-1.62%
LAC Logo
LACLithium Americas Corp
$6.75-4.12%
RKT Logo
RKTRocket Companies Inc
$18.88-3.62%
TRU Logo
TRUTransUnion
$74.48-9.46%
WOOF Logo
WOOFPetco Health and Wellness Co Inc
$3.930.51%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved