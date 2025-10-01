What's Going On With Oklo Stock?

Shares of Oklo Inc. (NASDAQ:OKLO) rose in pre-market trading Wednesday after the company announced that the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) selected it for a pilot project.

What To Know: Oklo’s stock jumped nearly 1.5% right after the company said the DOE selected Oklo and three other companies for advanced nuclear fuel line pilot projects, according to Benzinga Pro. It has since given back some of those gains and was last trading around $112.

The fuel line pilot projects are designed to accelerate the permitting, construction and operation, drive private sector investment and create a fast-track approach to licensing.

As part of the project, Oklo will construct and operate three fuel-fabrication facilities that will assist the DOE by contributing a “robust” domestic supply of advanced nuclear fuel for research, development and demonstration purposes.

"We are honored to be selected by DOE for these historic projects that will help restore America's nuclear fuel supply chain," said Oklo co-founder and CEO Jacob DeWitte. "Through the Fuel Line Projects and Reactor Pilot Programs, DOE is laying the groundwork for the next wave of nuclear development and deployment, and Oklo is proud to contribute by building the advanced fuel infrastructure needed to deploy our powerhouses and strengthen U.S. energy security."

Oklo broke ground on its first Aurora powerhouse at the Idaho National Laboratory on Sept. 22. The company is targeting deployment of its first nuclear powerhouse in late 2027 or early 2028.

OKLO Price Action: Oklo shares were up 0.41% at $112.02 at the time of publication Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro. The stock has risen approximately 430% year-to-date. Oklo has a 52-week range of $7.90 to $144.49.

