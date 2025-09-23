Oklo Inc. OKLO is under the spotlight as it breaks ground on its first Aurora reactor, marking a pivotal shift from design to construction and signaling the company’s bold push toward commercial nuclear energy amid market optimism and execution risks.

Analyst sentiment on Oklo is sharply divided, as Seaport Research Partners advises caution while Wedbush forecasts substantial upside.

Seaport analyst Jeff Campbell called Oklo’s groundbreaking of its first Aurora reactor at Idaho National Laboratory a “monumental accomplishment,” but downgraded the stock to Neutral on valuation.

The 75MW sodium-cooled fast reactor, slated for completion in late 2027 or early 2028, represents Oklo’s transition from design to real-world construction under engineering partner Kiewit.

Campbell stressed that operational data from Aurora-INL will be critical in converting Oklo’s pipeline of LOIs and MOUs into firm projects and revenues.

Seaport downgraded Oklo from Buy to Neutral, citing valuation concerns.

Still, Campbell pointed out several risks. Oklo must secure a COLA license from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, complete fuel fabrication licensing, and avoid cost inflation across its supply chain.

Rising interest rates could pressure margins, while delays would echo the nuclear industry’s history of overruns.

He acknowledged Oklo’s efforts to mitigate risks by pursuing nuclear waste recycling, which could lower fuel costs and enhance public support, but said much of the near-term optimism is already reflected in the stock price.

By contrast, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives raised his 12-month price forecast to $150 from $80, maintaining an Outperform rating.

He framed Oklo as a key beneficiary of U.S. policy support and the energy demands of the AI boom, pointing to its $1.68 billion Tennessee fuel recycling project and possible U.K. expansion.

Oklo is trading at about $135.94 and is substantially above its 50-, 100-, and 200-day moving averages, reinforcing a strong bullish trend.

Technically, shares remain in a strong uptrend, trading well above major moving averages, with support in the $75–$80 range and resistance near the 52-week high of $142.85.

The diverging analyst views highlight both the opportunities and execution challenges facing Oklo as it pushes toward commercialization.

Price Action: At last check Tuesday, OKLO shares were trading higher by 0.50% to $141.00.

