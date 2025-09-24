Alibaba, Lithium Americas And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Nasdaq futures gaining around 0.3% on Wednesday.

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA rose sharply in pre-market trading.

Alibaba is deepening its artificial intelligence ambitions by integrating Nvidia's NVDA suite of "physical AI" development tools into its cloud platform, a move that strengthens ties between two of the most influential players in global AI..

Alibaba shares surged 9.3% to $178.21 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving higher in pre-market trading.

L ithium Americas Corp. LAC shares jumped 53.3% to $4.70 in pre-market trading following reports that the Trump administration is looking to acquire a 10% stake in the company.

Cool Company Ltd. CLCO rose 20.3% to $9.34 in pre-market trading. Cool Company and EPS Ventures advanced discussions on $9.65 per share cash merger transaction.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. ATAI gained 9.5% to $6.14 in pre-market trading after gaining 15% on Tuesday. Atai Life Sciences and Beckley Psytech Limited, a private clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, released data from a proof-of-concept study investigating a two-dose induction regimen of BPL-003 (intranasal mebufotenin benzoate) in patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

GDS Holdings Limited GDS rose 9% to $41.00 in pre-market trading after dipping 5% on Tuesday.

POET Technologies Inc. POET gained 7.8% to $6.47 in pre-market trading after gaining around 16% on Tuesday.

Ares Acquisition Corporation II AACT rose 8.1% to $9.60 in pre-market trading after declining 5% on Monday.

Energy Fuels Inc. UUUU gained 5.5% to $17.59 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 7% on Tuesday.

