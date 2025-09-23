Top 2 Materials Stocks That Are Ticking Portfolio Bombs

As of Sept. 23, 2025, two stocks in the materials sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Almonty Industries Inc ALM

On Aug. 14, Almonty Industries reported a year-over-year decrease in second-quarter revenue results. Almonty President & CEO Lewis Black said, “During the second quarter, we achieved solid momentum spanning several strategic initiatives, laying the groundwork for Almonty’s next phase of growth. Our Panasqueira mine remained a reliable cornerstone, delivering steady tungsten output and valuable operational insights as we prepare for first production at our flagship Sangdong project in South Korea.” The company's stock gained around 24% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $5.50.

RSI Value: 74.9

74.9 ALM Price Action: Shares of Almonty Industries gained 4.5% to close at $5.30 on Monday.

First Majestic Silver Corp AG

On Sept. 3, First Majestic reported positive exploration results at Los Gatos. “Following the acquisition of Gatos Silver, the exploration program has advanced smoothly alongside all other aspects of the operation,” stated Keith Neumeyer, President & CEO of First Majestic. “A major driver for acquiring Los Gatos was the district’s significant exploration upside, and the latest drilling results reinforce that potential. Ongoing drilling continues to expand mineralization across multiple zones, supporting our expectation for meaningful Mineral Resource growth at Los Gatos.” The company's stock gained around 36% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $12.16.

RSI Value: 81.5

81.5 AG Price Action: Shares of First Majestic Silver gained 14.3% to close at $12.14 on Monday.

Shares of First Majestic Silver gained 14.3% to close at $12.14 on Monday. Edge Stock Ratings: 92.51 Momentum score with Value at 16.73.

Learn more about BZ Edge Rankings—click to see scores for other stocks in the sector and see how they compare.

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock