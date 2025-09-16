Top 2 Energy Stocks That Are Ticking Portfolio Bombs

As of Sept. 16, 2025, two stocks in the energy sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

American Resources Corp AREC

On Sept. 10, American Resources secured $20 million equipment lease to expand rare earth, lithium, and defense mineral production in Indiana. Kirk Taylor, CFO of ReElement Technologies said, “Securing this financing marks another pivotal step forward for ReElement Technologies. It allows us to meet near-term customer demand at our Noblesville facility while accelerating scaled production in Marion – two key drivers of revenue growth.” The company's stock gained around 93% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $2.49.

RSI Value: 76.3

76.3 AREC Price Action: Shares of American Resources gained 20.7% to close at $2.45 on Monday.

Shares of American Resources gained 20.7% to close at $2.45 on Monday. Edge Stock Ratings: 99.24 Momentum score.

Energy Fuels Inc UUUU

On Sept. 9, Energy Fuels announced U.S.-produced NdPr oxide qualified for use in EV drive motors by major automotive supplier.. The company's stock gained around 34% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $14.12.

RSI Value: 75.9

75.9 UUUU Price Action: Shares of Energy Fuels gained 15.8% to close at $13.82 on Monday.

Curious about other BZ Edge Rankings? Click here to discover how similar stocks measure up.

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock