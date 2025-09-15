New Mountain Finance, Texas Instruments, Analog Devices And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining more than 50 points on Monday.

Shares of New Mountain Finance Corporation NMFC fell sharply in pre-market trading.

B of A Securities analyst Derek Hewett downgraded New Mountain Finance from Buy to Underperform and cut the price target from $11.75 to $10.

New Mountain Finance shares dipped 4.4% to $10.01 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

Kindly MD In c NAKA shares tumbled 37.1% to $1.75 in pre-market trading after dipping 30% on Friday.

aTyr Pharma Inc ATYR fell 19.7% to $4.84 in pre-market trading after gaining around 15% on Friday.

GlucoTrack, Inc . GCTK shares dipped 17.4% to $8.73 in pre-market trading. GlucoTrack shares jumped 117% on Friday after the company announced it entered into a purchase agreement with Sixth Borough Capital.

Hang Feng Technology Innovation Co., Ltd . FOFO declined 17.4% to $10.16 in pre-market trading after gaining 209% on Friday. Hang Feng Technology priced its IPO of 1.375 million ordinary shares at $4 per share.

Akso Health Group AHG fell 16.4% to $1.60 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 4% on Friday.

aTyr Pharma, Inc. ATYR declined 13.4% to $5.22 in pre-market trading. aTyr Pharma shares jumped 15% on Friday after Cantor Fitzgerald issued a Buy rating on the stock.

YD Bio Ltd YDES shares declined 9.1% to $21.00 in pre-market trading after gaining 13% on Friday.

Angel Studios, Inc . ANGX fell 4.7% to $12.67 in pre-market trading.

GDS Holdings Limited GDS declined 3.7% to $36.81 in pre-market trading.

NXP Semiconductors N.V . NXPI fell 3.5% to $211.28 in pre-market trading.

Texas Instruments Incorporated TXN declined 2.9% to $177.35 in pre-market trading. According to a report by Bloomberg, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce has begun an anti-dumping investigation into some American-made analog IC chips, typically sold by Texas Instruments and Analog Devices.

Analog Devices, Inc. ADI fell 2.7% to $238.63 in pre-market trading. According to a report by Bloomberg, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce has begun an anti-dumping investigation into some American-made analog IC chips, typically sold by Texas Instruments and Analog Devices.

