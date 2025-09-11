OXFORD logo on mobile
September 11, 2025 9:01 AM 3 min read

Why Oxford Industries Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 15%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. OXM rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter earnings results and raised its FY25 EPS guidance above estimates.

Oxford Industries reported quarterly earnings of $1.26 per share, which beat the analyst estimate of $1.18. Quarterly revenue came in $403.14 million, which missed the consensus estimate of $410.850 million.

Oxford Industries shares jumped 15.1% to $46.52 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

  • YY Group Holding Limited YYGH shares gained 122.9% to $0.7581 in pre-market trading. YY Group shares dipped 64% on Wednesday after the company announced the pricing of its $4 million registered direct offering of 6.67 million shares at $0.60 per share.
  • Vince Holding Corp. VNCE rose 101% to $3.29 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results.
  • New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. NUAI gained 80.2% to $0.6986 in pre-market trading after gaining 4% on Wednesday.
  • Haoxi Health Technology Limited HAO rose 60% to $2.00 in pre-market trading after falling 9% on Wednesday.
  • Treasure Global Inc. TGL jumped 58% to $1.41 in pre-market trading after gaining 6% on Wednesday.
  • Global Mofy AI Limited GMMM rose 54.7% to $3.45 in pre-market trading.
  • Top Wealth Group Holding Limited TWG gained 42% to $7.13 in pre-market trading.
  • Opendoor Technologies Inc. OPEN gained 29.4% to $7.58 in pre-market trading after the company announced that Kaz Nejatian, COO of Shopify, Inc. SHOP, was appointed chief executive officer and that co-founders Keith Rabois and Eric Wu are returning to the board of directors.
  • YD Bio Ltd YDES surged 13.9% to $18.66 in pre-market trading after gaining 4% on Wednesday.

Losers

  • Robin Energy Ltd. RBNE dipped 23.5% to $1.76 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock.
  • TOP Financial Group Limited TOP fell 21.6% to $1.45 in pre-market trading after jumping 49% on Wednesday.
  • Classover Holdings, Inc. KIDZ fell 21.4% to $1.67 in pre-market trading after jumping 60% on Wednesday.
  • Avidity Biosciences, Inc. RNA fell 20.1% to $37.08 in pre-market trading after the company announced a $500 million offering of common stock.
  • JBDI Holdings Limited JBDI declined 19.4% to $1.91 in pre-market trading after gaining 120% on Wednesday.
  • Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. ILAG shares dipped 18.8% to $0.71 in pre-market trading after surging 66% on Wednesday.
  • Veritone, Inc. VERI declined 18.7% to $2.96 in pre-market trading as the company announced the pricing of $25 million public offering.
  • Murano Global Investments Plc MRNO dipped 14.8% to $3.50 in pre-market trading after dipping 18% on Wednesday.
  • Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. EKSO fell 12.2% to $3.52 in pre-market trading.
  • CI&T Inc. CINT fell 9.8% to $4.53 in the pre-market trading after declining 3% on Wednesday.

