Guidewire Software, Samsara, Zumiez And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday

U.S. stocks were lower, with the Dow Jones index falling over 200 points on Friday.

Shares of Guidewire Software Inc GWRE rose sharply during Friday's session after the company reported fourth-quarter results above analyst estimates. Multiple analysts raised their price targets on the stock.

Guidewire Software reported quarterly earnings of 84 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 64 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $356.570 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $337.858 million.

Guidewire Software shares jumped 17.6% to $255.30 on Friday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Samsara Inc IOT shares jumped 18.3% to $42.40 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results. Also, the company raised its FY26 guidance above estimates.

Zumiez Inc ZUMZ gained 15.2% to $21.26 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and issued third-quarter guidance above estimates.

Nuvation Bio Inc NUVB shares rose 15.2% to $3.94.

Braze Inc BRZE gained 13.4% to $31.37 following second-quarter results.

Loandepot Inc LDI gained 12.3% to $2.56.

Opendoor Technologies Inc OPEN gained 9.4% to $6.52.

Celestica Inc CLS surged 8.4% to $239.96.

surged 8.4% to $239.96. BioNTech SE ADR BNTX gained 8.1% to $111.88 after the company announced the pivotal Phase 3 trial which DualityBio is conducting in China to evaluate trastuzumab pamirtecan versus trastuzumab emtansine in patients with HER2-positive unresectable or metastatic breast cancer who have previously received trastuzumab and a taxane-based chemotherapy met its primary endpoint.

