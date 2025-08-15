Acting NASA Administrator Sean Duffy announced that the agency will now focus primarily on space exploration, shifting its emphasis away from climate and Earth science.

NASA Chief Signals Shift Away From Climate Science

Duffy, who also leads the Transportation Department, stated that the priorities of the previous administration, including climate science, will be put on the back burner. “All of the science that we do is going to be directed towards exploration, which is the mission of NASA,” Duffy told Fox Business.

Historically, the National Aeronautics and Space Agency (NASA) has conducted research related to both Earth and space, including climate science. Duffy’s recent comments, however, indicate a significant shift from this tradition.

“That’s why we have NASA — is to explore, not to do all of these earth sciences,” Duffy stated.

This shift away from climate science mirrors the Trump administration's previous actions to minimize and deny climate change impacts, including efforts to dismantle research programs and remove scientists involved in the National Climate Assessment.

The announcement comes as the administration moves to streamline environmental reviews for the space industry. Meanwhile, also stated the administration’s plans to prioritize landing on Moon and heading to Mars in the near future.

This shift in focus comes after a series of significant events. In July 2025, NASA confirmed a major workforce reduction, with about 20% of its employees expected to leave. Shortly after, Duffy held high-level talks with his Russian counterpart over space issues, marking the first such meeting since 2018.

In August, Duffy directed NASA to fast-track plans to develop nuclear reactors on the Lunar surface, a move seen as a response to the space race with China and Russia. The reactors could help the U.S.’s exploratory efforts on the moon and keep the U.S. ahead in the race.

The recent pivot away from climate science seems to be a continuation of these efforts, focusing resources on space exploration and maintaining a competitive edge in the global space race.

