What's Going On With Intuitive Machines Stock Thursday?

Intuitive Machines Inc LUNR shares are trading lower Thursday after the company announced an upsized private offering.

What To Know: Intuitive Machines announced the pricing of $300 million of 2.5% convertible senior notes due 2030 in a private offering to institutional buyers. The offering was increased from the previously announced size of $250 million. The company also granted the initial purchasers a 13-day window to buy up to an additional $45 million of the notes.

Intuitive Machines anticipates net proceeds of approximately $291.8 million, or $333.5 million if the initial purchasers exercise their option to purchase additional notes in full. The company had approximately $344.9 million of total cash and cash equivalents as of June 30.

Intuitive Machines plans to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including operations, research and development and potential acquisitions.

CEO Steve Altemus said in the company's earnings release last week that Intuitive Machines continues to "remain opportunistic" about potential strategic M&A opportunities, highlighting a “robust pipeline” of tuck-in and transformative M&A opportunities, particularly in data services and National Security Space markets.

The Notes will accrue interest at an annual rate of 2.5% and mature on Oct. 1, 2030 unless earlier converted, redeemed or repurchased.

LUNR Price Action: Intuitive Machines shares were down 11.63% at $9.28 at the time of publication Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

