CoreWeave, CAVA Group, Journey Medical And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining more than 100 points on Wednesday.

Shares of CoreWeave Inc CRWV fell sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported mixed quarterly financial results.

The company reported a revenue of $1.21 billion for the second quarter, surpassing the $1.08 billion estimated by analysts. However, CoreWeave's adjusted loss per share for the quarter was 27 cents, missing the anticipated 17 cents per share loss.

CoreWeave shares dipped 8.8% to $135.72 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

Profrac Holding Corp ACDC shares tumbled 29.4% to $4.46 in pre-market trading after the company priced a $75 million stock offering at $4 per share.

CAVA Group Inc CAVA dipped 24% to $64.26 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected quarterly sales results.

Journey Medical Corp DERM declined 20.5% to $6.79 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter EPS results.

Ondas Holdings Inc ONDS fell 17.5% to $3.54 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed public offering.

KinderCare Learning Companies Inc KLC shares fell 16.4% to $8.20 in pre-market trading after the company missed second-quarter earnings estimates and narrowed 2025 guidance.

Endeavour Silver Corp EXK shares fell 13.9% to $4.95 in pre-market trading after posting a loss for the second quarter.

Stratasys Ltd SSYS dipped 13.4% to $9.80 in pre-market trading following second-quarter results.

Denison Mines Corp DNN declined 8.8% to $1.97 in pre-market trading as the company announced the pricing of upsized $300 million convertible senior notes offering.

Hanesbrands Inc. HBI fell 7.7% to $5.70 in pre-market trading. Hanesbrands shares jumped 28% on Tuesday after the Financial Times reported Gildan is nearing a deal to acquire the company.

Penguin Solutions Inc PENG fell 5.8% to $22.84 in pre-market trading.

