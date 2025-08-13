August 13, 2025 8:35 AM 2 min read

CoreWeave, CAVA Group, Journey Medical And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining more than 100 points on Wednesday.

Shares of CoreWeave Inc CRWV fell sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported mixed quarterly financial results.

The company reported a revenue of $1.21 billion for the second quarter, surpassing the $1.08 billion estimated by analysts. However, CoreWeave's adjusted loss per share for the quarter was 27 cents, missing the anticipated 17 cents per share loss.

CoreWeave shares dipped 8.8% to $135.72 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

  • Profrac Holding Corp ACDC shares tumbled 29.4% to $4.46 in pre-market trading after the company priced a $75 million stock offering at $4 per share.
  • CAVA Group Inc CAVA dipped 24% to $64.26 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected quarterly sales results.
  • Journey Medical Corp DERM declined 20.5% to $6.79 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter EPS results.
  • Ondas Holdings Inc ONDS fell 17.5% to $3.54 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed public offering.
  • KinderCare Learning Companies Inc KLC shares fell 16.4% to $8.20 in pre-market trading after the company missed second-quarter earnings estimates and narrowed 2025 guidance.
  • Endeavour Silver Corp EXK shares fell 13.9% to $4.95 in pre-market trading after posting a loss for the second quarter.
  • Stratasys Ltd SSYS dipped 13.4% to $9.80 in pre-market trading following second-quarter results.
  • Denison Mines Corp DNN declined 8.8% to $1.97 in pre-market trading as the company announced the pricing of upsized $300 million convertible senior notes offering.
  • Hanesbrands Inc. HBI fell 7.7% to $5.70 in pre-market trading. Hanesbrands shares jumped 28% on Tuesday after the Financial Times reported Gildan is nearing a deal to acquire the company.
  • Penguin Solutions Inc PENG fell 5.8% to $22.84 in pre-market trading.



