Avis Budget Group Posts Downbeat Earnings, Joins SoFi Technologies, Seagate And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were mixed this morning, with the Dow futures falling around 0.1% on Wednesday.

Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. CAR fell sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported second-quarter financial results.

Avis reported second-quarter revenue of $3 billion, missing analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. The company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of 10 cents per share, missing estimates of $1.75 per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

Avis Budget Group shares dipped 6.1% to $191.55 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. CRDF declined 25.7% to $2.46 in pre-market trading after the company announced second-quarter earnings.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. EDU fell 10.2% to $41.96 in pre-market trading following quarterly results.

SoFi Technologies, Inc . SOFI shares fell 7.8% to $20.64 in pre-market trading after the company reported the pricing of public offering of common stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc STX fell 6.6% to $142.55 in pre-market trading after the company posted fourth-quarter results.

TAL Education Group TAL fell 4.9% to $9.71 in pre-market trading. TAL Education Group will announce first quarter of fiscal year 2026 financial results on July 31.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. FULC declined 4.8% to $7.22 in pre-market trading. Fulcrum Therapeutics shares fell around 3% on Tuesday following second-quarter reported financial results.

