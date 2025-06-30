Tesla, Array Technologies And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining over 200 points on Monday.

Shares of Tesla, Inc. TSLA fell in pre-market trading. Tesla researcher Troy Teslike has highlighted Tesla's struggle to adapt to lower sales in Canada, predicting GAAP losses for the company starting in Q1 2026.

In a post on X on Sunday, Teslike pointed out that Tesla is grappling with a significant drop in sales in Canada, largely due to political controversy.

Tesla shares declined 1.3% to $319.60 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

Blue Gold Limited BGL shares dipped 27.5% to $45.31 in pre-market trading after gaining over 210% on Friday.

Blue Gold Limited BGL shares dipped 27.5% to $45.31 in pre-market trading after gaining over 210% on Friday.

Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. IROH shares declined 15.9% to $9.25 in pre-market trading after gaining 11% on Friday.

Tronox Holdings plc TROX shares declined 10.6% to $5.05 in pre-market trading.

Nextracker Inc. NXT fell 6.2% to $54.73 in pre-market trading. Nextracker expanded its global clean energy presence by supplying its NX Horizon solar tracking systems to Greece's largest solar installation, the 550 MW Oricheio PPC Ptolemaida Solar PV Park in Western Macedonia.

Diginex Limited DGNX fell 5.9% to $48.26 in pre-market trading after gaining around 12% on Friday.

Dogness (International) Corporation DOGZ fell 5.4% to $27.00 in pre-market trading.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. SHLS declined 4.9% to $4.50 in pre-market trading following a 3% decline on Friday.

Array Technologies, Inc. ARRY fell 3.7% to $6.20 in pre-market trading. Array Technologies closed its upsized offering of its 2.875% convertible senior notes.

American Superconductor Corporation AMSC fell 3% to $35.36 in pre-market trading.

