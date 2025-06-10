June 10, 2025 8:50 AM 2 min read

Calavo Growers Posts Downbeat Earnings, Joins Lakeland Industries, Limoneira And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were mixed this morning, with the Dow futures falling around 0.1% points on Tuesday.

Shares of Calavo Growers Inc CVGW fell sharply in today's pre-market trading as the company posted downbeat results for its second quarter.

The company reported quarterly earnings of 40 cents per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 53 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $190.55 million, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $201.48 million.

Calavo Growers shares dipped 13.5% to $23.95 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

  • Lakeland Industries, Inc. LAKE declined 15% to $16.45 in pre-market trading following weaker-than-expected quarterly results.
  • Limoneira Company LMNR fell 12.8% to $14.11 in pre-market trading after posting weak quarterly results.
  • The Generation Essentials Group TGE declined 12.5% to $10.50 in pre-market trading.
  • SES AI Corporation SES dropped 9.2% to $0.9400 in pre-market trading.
  • K Wave Media Ltd. KWM fell 8.9% to $5.02 in pre-market trading following a 62% surge on Monday.
  • Korea Electric Power Corporation KEP shares fell 8.1% to $10.48 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 5% on Monday.
  • TechTarget, Inc. TTGT fell 6% to $7.21 in pre-market trading after gaining 7% on Monday. Craig-Hallum, on Monday, reinstated its Buy rating on the stock and announced a $12 price target.
  • Sezzle Inc. SEZL shares declined 4.7% to $125.94 in pre-market trading. Sezzle filed antitrust action against Shopify.

