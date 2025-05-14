May 14, 2025 5:20 AM 3 min read

Why Everus Construction Group Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 15%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Shares of Everus Construction Group, Inc. ECG rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company posted better-than-expected first-quarter results.

Everus Construction Group reported quarterly earnings of 72 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 43 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $826.63 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $676.35 million.

Everus Construction shares jumped 14.7% to $59.00 in the pre-market trading session.

Gainers

  • HWH International Inc. HWH rose 84.2% to $2.21 in pre-market trading after gaining 4% on Tuesday.
  • Innovative Eyewear, Inc. LUCY surged 54.1% to $3.05 in pre-market trading as the company posted a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.
  • La Rosa Holdings Corp. LRHC gained 40.2% to $0.1963 in pre-market trading.
  • Allurion Technologies Inc. ALUR jumped 31% to $3.09 in pre-market trading.
  • DevvStream Corp. DEVS gained 30.2% to $0.7422 in pre-market trading after the company signed a MoU with Fayafi Investment Holding to explore creation of “Fayafi x DevvStream Green Ventures.”
  • WEBUY GLOBAL LTD. WBUY surged 21.9% to $8.84 in pre-market trading after dipping more than 18% on Tuesday.
  • FingerMotion, Inc. FNGR climbed 16.4% to $5.10 in pre-market trading after gaining 24% on Tuesday.
  • DBV Technologies S.A. DBVT gained 16.3% to $12.78 in pre-market after gaining 8% on Tuesday.
  • Absci Corporation ABSI gained 13.9% to $3.37 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.

Losers

  • Polyrizon Ltd. PLRZ shares fell 44.2% to $0.0159 in pre-market trading after dipping 92% on Tuesday.
  • TEN Holdings, Inc. XHLD fell 35.3% to $0.89 in pre-market trading after jumping 112% on Tuesday.
  • Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. AXDX fell 33% to $0.0590 in today's pre-market trading after tumbling 34% on Tuesday.
  • X3 Holdings Co., Ltd. XTKG shares dipped 24.2% to $1.60 in pre-market trading after gaining 88% on Tuesday.
  • Actelis Networks, Inc. ASNS fell 21.3% to $0.63 in pre-market trading after posting weak quarterly sales.
  • Aurora Innovation, Inc. AUR shares fell 16.7% to $6.11 in pre-market trading after Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER announced plans to sell some of its Aurora Innovation stake in a senior notes offering.
  • Abpro Corporation ABP dipped 16.2% to $0.1719 in pre-market trading.
  • GRAIL, Inc. GRAL shares tumbled 14.1% to $36.86 in pre-market trading after reporting weak quarterly sales.
  • American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. AEO declined 13.8% to $10.96 in pre-market trading after the company guided first-quarter revenue down and withdrew FY25 guidance.
  • Allot Ltd. ALLT fell 8.1% to $7.79 in pre-market trading after gaining 8% on Tuesday.

