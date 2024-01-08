12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Loading...
Gainers
- Lixiang Education Hldg LXEH shares moved upwards by 18.5% to $3.14 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $20.9 million.
- Singing Machine Co MICS shares increased by 14.99% to $1.15. The company's market cap stands at $7.3 million.
- Vision Marine VMAR shares increased by 12.63% to $1.07. The company's market cap stands at $12.4 million.
- a.k.a. Brands Holding AKA shares moved upwards by 11.41% to $10.64. The company's market cap stands at $113.0 million.
- Canoo GOEV stock moved upwards by 8.64% to $0.26. The company's market cap stands at $203.4 million.
- Unifi UFI shares rose 8.35% to $7.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $126.8 million.
Losers
- Solo Brands DTC shares fell 28.8% to $4.2 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $242.9 million.
- Genesco GCO stock declined by 11.47% to $27.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $315.9 million.
- ECD Automotive Design ECDA stock fell 7.1% to $1.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.6 million.
- Tilly's TLYS shares declined by 6.43% to $6.85. The company's market cap stands at $205.3 million.
- Secoo Holding SECO shares fell 5.85% to $0.56. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 million.
- XPeng XPEV stock declined by 5.58% to $12.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.6 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
