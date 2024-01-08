12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

Gainers

shares moved upwards by 18.5% to $3.14 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $20.9 million. Singing Machine Co MICS shares increased by 14.99% to $1.15. The company's market cap stands at $7.3 million.

shares increased by 12.63% to $1.07. The company's market cap stands at $12.4 million. a.k.a. Brands Holding AKA shares moved upwards by 11.41% to $10.64. The company's market cap stands at $113.0 million.

stock moved upwards by 8.64% to $0.26. The company's market cap stands at $203.4 million. Unifi UFI shares rose 8.35% to $7.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $126.8 million.

Losers

shares fell 28.8% to $4.2 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $242.9 million. Genesco GCO stock declined by 11.47% to $27.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $315.9 million.

stock fell 7.1% to $1.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.6 million. Tilly's TLYS shares declined by 6.43% to $6.85. The company's market cap stands at $205.3 million.

shares fell 5.85% to $0.56. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 million. XPeng XPEV stock declined by 5.58% to $12.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.6 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.