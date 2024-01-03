12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

Gainers

Boqii Holding BQ stock moved upwards by 6.8% to $0.47 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 million.

Jeffs Brands JFBR shares moved upwards by 6.35% to $3.35. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 million.

Chijet Motor Co CJET shares moved upwards by 4.99% to $0.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $117.9 million.

Aterian ATER shares increased by 4.97% to $0.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.6 million.

Vision Marine VMAR stock moved upwards by 3.96% to $1.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.2 million.

U Power UCAR stock increased by 3.12% to $0.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.3 million.

Losers

Visionary Education Tech GV shares declined by 7.2% to $0.2 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.0 million.

Selina Hospitality SLNA shares decreased by 5.64% to $0.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.6 million.

Purple Innovation PRPL stock decreased by 4.38% to $0.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $86.2 million.

China Liberal Education CLEU stock declined by 3.02% to $0.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 million.

Foresight Autonomous FRSX stock declined by 2.61% to $1.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.1 million.

SunCar Tech Gr SDA shares decreased by 2.36% to $8.3. The company's market cap stands at $731.2 million.

