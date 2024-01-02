12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

Gainers

ATIF Holdings ATIF stock moved upwards by 17.3% to $1.23 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.8 million.

SOS SOS stock rose 15.86% to $5.33. The company's market cap stands at $48.9 million.

Nuvve Holding NVVE shares rose 12.44% to $0.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 million.

Terran Orbital LLAP shares increased by 10.52% to $1.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $245.0 million.

KULR Tech Gr KULR stock increased by 9.89% to $0.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.9 million.

Quhuo QH stock increased by 8.84% to $1.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.0 million.

Losers

Sentage Hldgs SNTG stock decreased by 31.8% to $3.41 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 million.

Woodward WWD stock declined by 19.35% to $109.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 billion.

Singularity Future Tech SGLY shares fell 5.56% to $0.51. The company's market cap stands at $8.9 million.

Royalty Management Hldgs RMCO shares decreased by 5.3% to $1.61. The company's market cap stands at $22.9 million.

Surf Air Mobility SRFM stock declined by 4.52% to $1.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $108.9 million.

