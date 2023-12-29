12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Loading...
Gainers
- Boqii Holding BQ stock rose 16.8% to $0.5 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 million.
- Secoo Holding SECO shares moved upwards by 16.21% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million.
- Connexa Sports Techs CNXA shares moved upwards by 14.67% to $0.23.
- ATA Creativity Glb AACG stock increased by 13.15% to $1.29. The company's market cap stands at $40.5 million.
- Jeffs Brands JFBR shares moved upwards by 10.94% to $3.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million.
- Volcon VLCN shares moved upwards by 10.29% to $0.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 million.
Losers
- Tuniu TOUR stock fell 9.6% to $0.6 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.2 million.
- Hall Of Fame Resort HOFV shares decreased by 7.68% to $3.25. The company's market cap stands at $20.9 million.
- Arcimoto FUV shares decreased by 7.12% to $0.86. The company's market cap stands at $7.5 million.
- Yoshiharu Global YOSH stock decreased by 6.05% to $5.6. The company's market cap stands at $7.2 million.
- Uxin UXIN stock declined by 5.21% to $0.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.4 million.
- Color Star Tech ADD shares declined by 4.87% to $0.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 million.
