12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN stock increased by 50.9% to $0.96 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 million.

Losers

Chijet Motor Co CJET stock fell 8.0% to $0.81 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $130.1 million.

stock decreased by 3.85% to $1.25. The company's market cap stands at $102.5 million. Kaival Brands Innovations KAVL stock decreased by 3.6% to $0.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.6 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.