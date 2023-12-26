12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Loading...
Gainers
- Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN stock increased by 50.9% to $0.96 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 million.
- Forza X1 FRZA shares rose 6.72% to $0.59. The company's market cap stands at $9.3 million.
- Vision Marine VMAR shares increased by 5.35% to $1.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.7 million.
- Greenlane Hldgs GNLN shares increased by 4.7% to $0.51. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 million.
- SunCar Tech Gr SDA stock moved upwards by 4.25% to $8.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $711.8 million.
- Sportsman's Warehouse SPWH shares increased by 3.58% to $4.47. The company's market cap stands at $167.4 million.
Losers
- Chijet Motor Co CJET stock fell 8.0% to $0.81 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $130.1 million.
- Zapp Electric Vehicles ZAPP stock decreased by 5.01% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.7 million.
- Life Time Group Hldgs LTH shares fell 4.95% to $14.6. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 billion.
- Polished.com POL stock fell 4.85% to $4.71. The company's market cap stands at $9.9 million.
- 2U TWOU stock decreased by 3.85% to $1.25. The company's market cap stands at $102.5 million.
- Kaival Brands Innovations KAVL stock decreased by 3.6% to $0.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
