12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Secoo Holding SECO stock rose 11.4% to $0.57 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 million.

Forward Industries FORD stock rose 10.84% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 million.

Visionary Education Tech GV stock increased by 9.61% to $0.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.1 million.

Envela ELA shares rose 6.87% to $5.6. The company's market cap stands at $149.5 million.

ToughBuilt Industries TBLT shares moved upwards by 5.52% to $0.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 million.

China Automotive Systems CAAS stock moved upwards by 5.15% to $3.47. The company's market cap stands at $104.7 million.

Losers

Lixiang Education Hldg LXEH stock fell 6.5% to $1.01 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.4 million.

AYRO AYRO shares decreased by 4.91% to $1.94. The company's market cap stands at $9.4 million.

Digital Brands Group DBGI stock decreased by 4.81% to $3.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 million.

Chijet Motor Co CJET shares decreased by 4.58% to $0.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $128.7 million.

Nogin NOGN stock decreased by 3.57% to $0.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 million.

Lottery.com LTRY shares decreased by 3.23% to $1.2. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million.

