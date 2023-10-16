12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Gainers

Sacks Parente Golf SPGC shares rose 8.2% to $1.19 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.3 million.

Digital Brands Group DBGI shares rose 6.49% to $5.9. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million.

Charles & Colvard CTHR stock rose 5.27% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $12.1 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.

Worksport WKSP shares increased by 3.61% to $1.72. The company's market cap stands at $29.9 million.

Selina Hospitality SLNA shares increased by 3.26% to $0.37. The company's market cap stands at $39.7 million.

Fossil Group FOSL shares moved upwards by 3.08% to $1.67. The company's market cap stands at $87.6 million.

Losers

Gravitas Education Hldgs GEHI shares decreased by 8.6% to $17.55 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $24.2 million.

Kaival Brands Innovations KAVL stock declined by 6.81% to $0.38. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 52.7K shares, which is 23.9 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $22.3 million.

Kaixin Auto Hldgs KXIN stock declined by 3.26% to $1.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.5 million.

Lixiang Education Hldg LXEH shares declined by 3.04% to $0.32. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 million.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain CTNT stock decreased by 2.88% to $1.69. The company's market cap stands at $30.2 million.

Visionary Education Tech GV shares decreased by 2.57% to $0.16. At the close, Visionary Education Tech's trading volume reached 62.9K shares. This is 3.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 million.

