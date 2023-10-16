12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Gainers

PCTEL PCTI shares rose 47.4% to $6.87 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $132.3 million.

E2open Parent Holdings ETWO stock moved upwards by 30.61% to $3.2. The company's market cap stands at $970.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 4 days ago.

Ribbon Comms RBBN shares moved upwards by 18.35% to $2.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $419.3 million.

Soluna Holdings SLNHP stock increased by 14.67% to $1.25.

Intrusion INTZ shares moved upwards by 9.27% to $0.33. The company's market cap stands at $7.9 million.

Indie Semiconductor INDI shares rose 8.62% to $5.29. The company's market cap stands at $811.4 million.

Losers

Sigma Additive Solutions SASI shares fell 26.1% to $4.39 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 million.

WaveDancer WAVD shares decreased by 11.15% to $0.28. The company's market cap stands at $5.4 million.

Datasea DTSS stock fell 10.25% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $8.5 million.

Oblong OBLG stock decreased by 9.82% to $0.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 million.

UTime WTO shares declined by 8.35% to $0.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 million.

Crexendo CXDO shares decreased by 6.6% to $1.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.1 million.

