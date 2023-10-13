12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Bellerophon Therapeutics BLPH stock moved upwards by 17.1% to $0.12 during Friday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 2.1 million, accounting for 1394.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 million.

Cingulate CING stock increased by 12.59% to $0.58. The company's market cap stands at $10.0 million.

Rain Oncology RAIN stock rose 11.11% to $1.1. Rain Oncology's trading volume hit 98.3K shares by close, accounting for 45.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $40.0 million.

Artelo Biosciences ARTL shares rose 9.72% to $1.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 million.

Processa Pharma PCSA shares moved upwards by 8.37% to $0.52. This security traded at a volume of 751.1K shares come close, making up 347.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $12.8 million.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals EIGR stock rose 7.78% to $0.27. The company's market cap stands at $11.9 million.

Losers

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals ELOX stock decreased by 17.5% to $3.15 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.6 million.

TRACON Pharma TCON stock declined by 7.66% to $0.18. At the close, TRACON Pharma's trading volume reached 9.9 million shares. This is 1727.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 million.

Universe Pharmaceuticals UPC stock declined by 7.41% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 million.

Purple Biotech PPBT shares fell 6.26% to $1.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.6 million.

RVL Pharmaceuticals RVLP stock declined by 6.17% to $0.07. At the close, RVL Pharmaceuticals's trading volume reached 8.8 million shares. This is 53.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 million.

OpGen OPGN shares declined by 6.16% to $0.77. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 2.1 million shares, which is 65.4 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 million.

