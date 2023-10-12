12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Shift Techs SFT stock moved upwards by 10.3% to $0.15 during Thursday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.5 million shares, which is 263.1 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 million.

shares rose 4.15% to $0.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.9 million. Phoenix Motor PEV stock rose 3.57% to $1.45. The company's market cap stands at $30.8 million.

Losers

EBET EBET stock declined by 62.5% to $0.2 during Thursday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 3.8 million, accounting for 77.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 million.

stock fell 4.71% to $2.43. Trading volume for this security closed at 5.5 million, accounting for 24.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $108.0 million. Viomi Technology Co VIOT shares declined by 3.93% to $0.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.3 million.

