12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

stock moved upwards by 23.8% to $0.36 during Thursday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 3.0 million shares come close, making up 828.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 million. Comtech Telecom CMTL shares increased by 16.7% to $9.5. This security traded at a volume of 89.2K shares come close, making up 60.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $264.9 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

Losers

stock decreased by 25.4% to $17.58 during Thursday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 372.8K, accounting for 66.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $880.1 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today. Belden BDC stock fell 17.51% to $78.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion.

stock declined by 7.19% to $0.15. AgileThought's trading volume hit 1.1 million shares by close, accounting for 22.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.1 million. Taoping TAOP stock decreased by 7.04% to $1.85. This security traded at a volume of 625.2K shares come close, making up 161.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 million.

