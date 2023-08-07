12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Kyndryl Hldgs KD stock increased by 14.8% to $14.3 during Monday's after-market session. Kyndryl Hldgs's trading volume hit 166.0K shares by close, accounting for 9.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

Akerna KERN stock increased by 10.39% to $0.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 million.

Viant Technology DSP shares moved upwards by 9.17% to $5.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.3 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

Universal Security UUU shares increased by 6.98% to $2.91. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 million.

SkyWater Technology SKYT stock moved upwards by 5.2% to $9.91. The company's market cap stands at $440.7 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

Mawson Infra Gr MIGI stock rose 4.97% to $1.48. The company's market cap stands at $23.9 million.

Losers

Datasea DTSS stock decreased by 35.8% to $0.73 during Monday's after-market session. Datasea's trading volume hit 2.3 million shares by close, accounting for 2856.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.3 million.

Alteryx AYX stock declined by 21.99% to $29.35. This security traded at a volume of 935.0K shares come close, making up 56.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

RingCentral RNG stock fell 10.32% to $34.96. RingCentral's trading volume hit 143.9K shares by close, accounting for 8.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

Turtle Beach HEAR shares decreased by 9.2% to $10.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $177.7 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

Tempo Automation Holdings TMPO shares fell 8.76% to $0.29. Trading volume for this security closed at 582.0K, accounting for 40.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 million.

Adeia ADEA stock declined by 5.48% to $11.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.