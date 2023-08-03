12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

stock moved upwards by 7.05% to $0.23. At the close, Ampio Pharmaceuticals's trading volume reached 126.6K shares. This is 20.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million. Alector ALEC shares increased by 7.01% to $7.09. The company's market cap stands at $590.9 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

Losers

INVO Bioscience INVO shares declined by 9.82% to $2.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 million.

