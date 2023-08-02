12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

stock rose 133.1% to $0.64 during Wednesday's regular session. WaveDancer's stock is trading at a volume of 106.5 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 108886.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.3 million. T Stamp IDAI stock rose 71.73% to $2.49. The current volume of 103.2 million shares is 8326.4% of T Stamp's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.5 million.

shares moved upwards by 26.21% to $0.71. As of 13:30 EST, AEye's stock is trading at a volume of 60.9 million, which is 1829.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $125.0 million. Freshworks FRSH stock increased by 20.15% to $21.92. Freshworks's stock is trading at a volume of 9.7 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 386.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

stock increased by 18.44% to $1.45. Trading volume for Rubicon Technologies's stock is 23.7 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 843.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $110.5 million. Clear Secure YOU stock moved upwards by 9.01% to $24.78. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 4.3 million, which is 318.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

Losers

stock declined by 47.5% to $0.88 during Wednesday's regular session. Latch's stock is trading at a volume of 6.5 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 551.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $153.7 million. Cambium Networks CMBM shares fell 34.88% to $10.59. Cambium Networks's stock is trading at a volume of 1.7 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 1622.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $290.2 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

stock fell 24.59% to $16.84. As of 13:30 EST, MeridianLink's stock is trading at a volume of 267.6K, which is 167.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday. XIAO-I AIXI shares fell 21.52% to $7.88. XIAO-I's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 348.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $567.7 million.

stock decreased by 18.64% to $194.85. Trading volume for SolarEdge Technologies's stock is 5.9 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 523.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.9 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday. D-Wave Quantum QBTS stock declined by 16.3% to $2.26. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 10.5 million shares, making up 145.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $289.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

