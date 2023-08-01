12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Reshape Lifesciences RSLS stock rose 9.8% to $1.56 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 million.

MiMedx Group MDXG stock rose 8.44% to $8.6. Trading volume for this security closed at 72.0K, accounting for 8.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $994.1 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

Omnicell OMCL stock moved upwards by 8.26% to $66.8. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

NeuBase Therapeutics NBSE shares rose 7.75% to $1.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 million.

Apollomics APLM shares rose 7.6% to $5.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $518.9 million.

shares rose 7.6% to $5.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $518.9 million. Tiziana Life Sciences TLSA shares rose 6.33% to $0.67. The company's market cap stands at $67.3 million.

Losers

Nevro NVRO stock decreased by 12.8% to $21.5 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $770.0 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

Penumbra PEN stock fell 9.5% to $270.0. Trading volume for this security closed at 54.8K, accounting for 14.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.3 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals ADMP shares declined by 8.78% to $3.64. Adamis Pharmaceuticals's trading volume hit 162.7K shares by close, accounting for 105.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.1 million.

Compass Therapeutics CMPX stock decreased by 7.84% to $2.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $312.4 million.

Meihua Intl Medical Techs MHUA shares fell 7.39% to $3.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.0 million.

RVL Pharmaceuticals RVLP stock decreased by 6.93% to $0.42. This security traded at a volume of 64.8K shares come close, making up 74.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $41.5 million.

