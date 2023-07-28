12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

SOS SOS shares rose 5.8% to $5.83 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $37.1 million.

Losers

Redwire RDW stock fell 4.4% to $3.29 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $212.0 million.

shares declined by 2.61% to $43.38. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday. Seanergy Maritime Hldgs SHIP stock decreased by 2.56% to $5.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $114.4 million.

