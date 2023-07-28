12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 28, 2023 5:32 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • SOS SOS shares rose 5.8% to $5.83 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $37.1 million.
  • Applied UV AUVI shares rose 4.99% to $0.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 million.
  • Fluence Energy FLNC stock moved upwards by 4.28% to $28.5. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 billion.
  • Greenwave Tech Solns GWAV shares moved upwards by 4.08% to $1.02. The company's market cap stands at $11.4 million.
  • C3is CISS stock rose 3.85% to $0.63. C3is's trading volume hit 66.3K shares by close, accounting for 4.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 million.
  • Nauticus Robotics KITT stock moved upwards by 3.44% to $2.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $99.7 million.

Losers

  • Redwire RDW stock fell 4.4% to $3.29 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $212.0 million.
  • Fathom Digital Mfg FATH stock fell 3.41% to $0.57. The company's market cap stands at $39.8 million.
  • American Rebel Holdings AREB stock declined by 3.11% to $1.56. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 million.
  • Corporacion America CAAP stock declined by 3.06% to $13.32. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
  • SkyWest SKYW shares declined by 2.61% to $43.38. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Seanergy Maritime Hldgs SHIP stock decreased by 2.56% to $5.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $114.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

