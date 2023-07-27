12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

SIGA Technologies SIGA stock increased by 21.8% to $6.2 during Thursday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 554.7K shares come close, making up 86.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $441.8 million.

Homology Medicines FIXX shares moved upwards by 19.14% to $1.12. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 654.7K shares, which is 489.6 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.7 million.

INVO Bioscience INVO stock moved upwards by 13.93% to $0.21. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 2.6 million shares, which is 192.1 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 million.

AIM ImmunoTech AIM stock rose 9.68% to $0.63. The company's market cap stands at $30.5 million.

electroCore ECOR shares increased by 8.47% to $4.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.6 million.

vTv Therapeutics VTVT stock rose 5.96% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.2 million.

Losers

Tonix Pharmaceuticals TNXP stock declined by 22.5% to $1.38 during Thursday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 168.5K shares come close, making up 60.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.2 million.

Femasys FEMY shares declined by 8.08% to $0.77. Femasys's trading volume hit 6.2 million shares by close, accounting for 1004.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.6 million.

Mettler-Toledo Intl MTD shares declined by 7.11% to $1230.0. The company's market cap stands at $27.0 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

Inozyme Pharma INZY stock declined by 6.68% to $4.82. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 59.6K shares, which is 10.7 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $212.2 million.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals MYMD stock fell 6.49% to $1.01. The company's market cap stands at $41.2 million.

Reshape Lifesciences RSLS stock fell 4.77% to $1.4. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 million.

