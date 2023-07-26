10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

F45 Training Holdings FXLV stock moved upwards by 5.3% to $0.64 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $62.2 million.

shares rose 4.14% to $0.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.3 million. Perdoceo Education PRDO stock moved upwards by 3.22% to $13.45. Trading volume for this security closed at 68.4K, accounting for 20.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $907.5 million.

Losers

National Vision Holdings EYE stock fell 13.2% to $21.5 during Wednesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 71.3K, accounting for 5.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.

ThredUp TDUP stock declined by 4.0% to $3.12. The company's market cap stands at $321.6 million.

