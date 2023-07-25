12 Financials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

PacWest Banc PACW stock moved upwards by 41.2% to $10.86 during Tuesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 6.9 million shares come close, making up 26.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

Banc of California BANC stock moved upwards by 11.97% to $16.37. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 2.4 million shares, which is 441.5 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $950.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

PacWest Banc PACWP shares moved upwards by 10.98% to $20.2. PacWest Banc's trading volume hit 148.1K shares by close, accounting for 40.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days.

Western Alliance WAL shares rose 8.01% to $50.97. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 253.0K shares, which is 4.0 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 billion.

HomeStreet HMST shares rose 4.92% to $9.16. The company's market cap stands at $171.9 million.

shares rose 4.92% to $9.16. The company's market cap stands at $171.9 million. CURO Group Holdings CURO shares increased by 4.79% to $1.53. The company's market cap stands at $62.6 million.

Losers

FlexShopper FPAY shares fell 4.6% to $1.44 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.3 million.

B. Riley Financial RILY shares declined by 2.98% to $56.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.

Lion Group Holding LGHL shares decreased by 2.87% to $4.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 million.

AMTD IDEA Group AMTD shares fell 2.59% to $1.51. The company's market cap stands at $353.0 million.

shares fell 2.59% to $1.51. The company's market cap stands at $353.0 million. MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs BNKD stock declined by 2.56% to $8.78.

