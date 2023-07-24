12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Moving iMage Technologies MITQ stock rose 7.3% to $1.07 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.6 million.

stock rose 7.3% to $1.07 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.6 million. AMC Enter Hldgs APE shares increased by 6.11% to $1.91. This security traded at a volume of 15.3 million shares come close, making up 123.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion.

shares increased by 6.11% to $1.91. This security traded at a volume of 15.3 million shares come close, making up 123.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion. Sify Technologies SIFY shares rose 4.06% to $2.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $374.8 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.

shares rose 4.06% to $2.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $374.8 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago. Cardlytics CDLX stock moved upwards by 3.65% to $8.79. The company's market cap stands at $298.0 million.

stock moved upwards by 3.65% to $8.79. The company's market cap stands at $298.0 million. Grom Social Enterprises GROM stock moved upwards by 3.48% to $0.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 million.

stock moved upwards by 3.48% to $0.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 million. Treasure Global TGL shares moved upwards by 3.11% to $0.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.4 million.

Losers

AMC Enter Hldgs AMC shares decreased by 11.1% to $5.2 during Monday's after-market session. AMC Enter Hldgs's trading volume hit 45.5 million shares by close, accounting for 245.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 billion.

shares decreased by 11.1% to $5.2 during Monday's after-market session. AMC Enter Hldgs's trading volume hit 45.5 million shares by close, accounting for 245.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 billion. Spark Networks LOV shares decreased by 9.72% to $0.25. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 206.9K shares, which is 37.1 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 million.

shares decreased by 9.72% to $0.25. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 206.9K shares, which is 37.1 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 million. NFT Gaming Co NFTG stock declined by 7.66% to $0.66. The company's market cap stands at $7.9 million.

stock declined by 7.66% to $0.66. The company's market cap stands at $7.9 million. comScore SCOR shares declined by 5.81% to $0.68. This security traded at a volume of 50.8K shares come close, making up 15.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.6 million.

shares declined by 5.81% to $0.68. This security traded at a volume of 50.8K shares come close, making up 15.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.6 million. Cuentas CUEN shares declined by 4.1% to $4.92. The company's market cap stands at $10.3 million.

shares declined by 4.1% to $4.92. The company's market cap stands at $10.3 million. Mobiquity Technologies MOBQ shares declined by 3.43% to $0.08. Trading volume for this security closed at 5.9 million, accounting for 68.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.