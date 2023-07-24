12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Expion360 XPON shares moved upwards by 21.5% to $6.04 during Monday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 207.6K, accounting for 454.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.7 million.

Simpson Manufacturing Co SSD shares increased by 7.11% to $160.46. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

Fathom Digital Mfg FATH shares rose 4.49% to $0.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.7 million.

374Water SCWO stock increased by 4.41% to $1.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $243.8 million.

Broadwind BWEN stock increased by 4.15% to $4.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $86.5 million.

Staffing 360 Solutions STAF stock moved upwards by 3.6% to $0.76. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 million.

Losers

TrueBlue TBI shares decreased by 15.3% to $15.5 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $480.8 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

AerSale ASLE shares fell 5.17% to $14.7. The company's market cap stands at $752.9 million.

Orbital Infr Gr OIG shares fell 4.07% to $3.54. The company's market cap stands at $16.6 million.

Knightscope KSCP stock declined by 3.09% to $1.57. At the close, Knightscope's trading volume reached 553.8K shares. This is 13.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.0 million.

Hyzon Motors HYZN stock declined by 2.98% to $1.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $398.8 million.

Guardforce AI Co GFAI shares fell 2.84% to $6.17. At the close, Guardforce AI Co's trading volume reached 1.0 million shares. This is 22.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.4 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.