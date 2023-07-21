12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Koss KOSS stock rose 14.9% to $4.15 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $38.2 million.

Phoenix Motor PEV shares rose 8.87% to $0.74. The company's market cap stands at $15.8 million.

F45 Training Holdings FXLV shares moved upwards by 8.1% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $58.3 million.

Birks Group BGI shares increased by 4.94% to $4.46. The company's market cap stands at $83.9 million.

Rush Street Interactive RSI shares moved upwards by 4.76% to $3.52. This security traded at a volume of 234.4K shares come close, making up 49.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $237.0 million.

a.k.a. Brands Holding AKA stock rose 4.61% to $0.49. The company's market cap stands at $63.2 million.

Losers

Foresight Autonomous FRSX stock declined by 3.5% to $2.75 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.6 million.

Tupperware Brands TUP shares declined by 3.34% to $0.87. This security traded at a volume of 172.3K shares come close, making up 8.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.6 million.

Garrett Motion GTX shares decreased by 3.23% to $7.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.

SunCar Tech Gr SDA stock decreased by 3.21% to $11.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.

Barnes & Noble Education BNED stock decreased by 3.04% to $1.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.3 million.

Elys Game Technology ELYS stock fell 2.95% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.7 million.

