11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

stock increased by 4.7% to $0.38 during Thursday's after-market session. Xos's trading volume hit 68.4K shares by close, accounting for 10.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $65.1 million. Singularity Future Tech SGLY stock increased by 4.16% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $9.4 million.

shares rose 2.94% to $2.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $471.6 million. Aqua Metals AQMS stock rose 2.87% to $1.43. This security traded at a volume of 98.9K shares come close, making up 19.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $118.8 million.

Losers

stock fell 11.1% to $1.45 during Thursday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 539.8K, accounting for 13.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $85.8 million. Recruiter.Com Group RCRT stock fell 6.72% to $0.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 million.

shares declined by 5.65% to $1.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.3 million. CSX CSX stock fell 4.93% to $32.05. At the close, CSX's trading volume reached 671.1K shares. This is 5.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $65.1 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

stock fell 4.93% to $32.05. At the close, CSX's trading volume reached 671.1K shares. This is 5.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $65.1 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today. Energy Vault Holdings NRGV shares decreased by 4.86% to $2.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $417.7 million.

