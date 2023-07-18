12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

SMX (Security Matters) SMX shares rose 24.0% to $0.18 during Tuesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 16.9 million shares, which is 565.5 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 million.

Ribbon Comms RBBN stock rose 9.73% to $3.27. The company's market cap stands at $556.6 million.

Argo Blockchain ARBK shares rose 6.91% to $1.7. Argo Blockchain's trading volume hit 62.4K shares by close, accounting for 21.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.2 million.

Actelis Networks ASNS shares increased by 5.7% to $3.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 million.

WISeKey Intl Hldg WKEY shares rose 4.92% to $4.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.0 million.

DatChat DATS shares rose 3.97% to $0.5. This security traded at a volume of 136.0K shares come close, making up 40.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.3 million.

Losers

Interlink Electronics LINK shares declined by 10.8% to $9.05 during Tuesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 614.2K, accounting for 20514.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $59.8 million.

Aurora Innovation AUR shares fell 9.64% to $2.91. Trading volume for this security closed at 795.3K, accounting for 17.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion.

TROOPS TROO shares declined by 4.92% to $4.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $452.1 million.

Ostin Technology Group OST stock declined by 4.77% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.0 million.

Glimpse Group VRAR stock decreased by 4.63% to $3.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.6 million.

