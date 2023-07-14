12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Naas Technology NAAS shares increased by 6.7% to $5.68 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.

AYRO AYRO shares rose 5.12% to $0.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.7 million.

Regis RGS stock increased by 4.5% to $1.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.8 million.

Brilliant Earth Group BRLT shares moved upwards by 4.31% to $4.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.7 million.

Dogness (Intl) DOGZ shares rose 3.81% to $0.79. The company's market cap stands at $31.0 million.

Aterian ATER stock moved upwards by 3.25% to $0.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.9 million.

Losers

Ambow Education Holding AMBO stock decreased by 9.5% to $0.2 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 million.

Meten Holding Gr METX shares declined by 3.77% to $0.2. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.5 million, accounting for 233.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 million.

JOANN JOAN shares declined by 3.39% to $1.14. The company's market cap stands at $46.9 million.

Barnes & Noble Education BNED shares declined by 3.15% to $1.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.0 million.

Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN shares fell 3.04% to $3.2. At the close, Jiuzi Hldgs's trading volume reached 155.8K shares. This is 24.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 million.

SunCar Technology Group SDA shares fell 2.72% to $8.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $710.7 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.