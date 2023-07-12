12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Mullen Automotive MULN stock moved upwards by 11.3% to $0.16 during Wednesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 84.3 million, accounting for 50.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $101.3 million.

stock moved upwards by 11.3% to $0.16 during Wednesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 84.3 million, accounting for 50.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $101.3 million. Kidpik PIK shares increased by 6.54% to $0.78. The company's market cap stands at $6.0 million.

shares increased by 6.54% to $0.78. The company's market cap stands at $6.0 million. Dixie Gr DXYN shares moved upwards by 6.03% to $1.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.0 million.

shares moved upwards by 6.03% to $1.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.0 million. Newegg Commerce NEGG shares rose 5.3% to $1.19. The company's market cap stands at $449.5 million.

shares rose 5.3% to $1.19. The company's market cap stands at $449.5 million. Volcon VLCN shares rose 4.96% to $0.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.0 million.

shares rose 4.96% to $0.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.0 million. ToughBuilt Industries TBLT stock increased by 4.8% to $0.37. ToughBuilt Industries's trading volume hit 141.2K shares by close, accounting for 14.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 million.

Losers

JX Luxventure JXJT shares decreased by 7.6% to $2.8 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $16.9 million.

shares decreased by 7.6% to $2.8 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $16.9 million. Grove Collaborative Hldgs GROV stock fell 5.03% to $2.08. The company's market cap stands at $74.3 million.

stock fell 5.03% to $2.08. The company's market cap stands at $74.3 million. Amesite AMST shares declined by 4.89% to $3.89. The company's market cap stands at $9.8 million.

shares declined by 4.89% to $3.89. The company's market cap stands at $9.8 million. Cenntro Electric Gr CENN shares decreased by 4.54% to $0.4. Cenntro Electric Gr's trading volume hit 286.0K shares by close, accounting for 10.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $121.7 million.

shares decreased by 4.54% to $0.4. Cenntro Electric Gr's trading volume hit 286.0K shares by close, accounting for 10.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $121.7 million. E-Home Household Service EJH shares fell 3.94% to $0.14. Trading volume for this security closed at 224.1K, accounting for 10.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million.

shares fell 3.94% to $0.14. Trading volume for this security closed at 224.1K, accounting for 10.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million. JOANN JOAN stock declined by 3.61% to $1.07. The company's market cap stands at $44.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.