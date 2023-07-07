Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

Reliance Global Group RELI stock rose 5.92% to $4.92 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 57.7K shares is 61.4% of Reliance Global Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $7.9 million.

Losers

Fanhua FANH shares decreased by 3.71% to $7.79 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:40 EST is 23.0K, which is 45.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $456.0 million.

