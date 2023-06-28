12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Baosheng Media Gr BAOS stock moved upwards by 18.0% to $8.79 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $13.4 million.

stock moved upwards by 18.0% to $8.79 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $13.4 million. National CineMedia NCMI stock increased by 10.01% to $0.34. The company's market cap stands at $59.8 million.

stock increased by 10.01% to $0.34. The company's market cap stands at $59.8 million. Takung Art TKAT stock increased by 8.19% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $12.2 million.

stock increased by 8.19% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $12.2 million. Asset Entities ASST stock rose 5.88% to $1.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.0 million.

stock rose 5.88% to $1.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.0 million. Super League Gaming SLGG stock rose 4.95% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $16.2 million.

stock rose 4.95% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $16.2 million. WiMi Hologram Cloud WIMI stock increased by 4.85% to $1.08. The company's market cap stands at $93.6 million.

Losers

AST SpaceMobile ASTS shares declined by 27.9% to $4.59 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $348.5 million.

shares declined by 27.9% to $4.59 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $348.5 million. Leafly Holdings LFLY shares fell 13.52% to $0.32. The company's market cap stands at $13.1 million.

shares fell 13.52% to $0.32. The company's market cap stands at $13.1 million. Digital Media Solns DMS stock declined by 9.86% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.8 million.

stock declined by 9.86% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.8 million. NextPlay Technologies NXTP shares declined by 8.63% to $1.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 million.

shares declined by 8.63% to $1.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 million. Chunghwa Telecom CHT shares declined by 5.34% to $37.62. The company's market cap stands at $29.1 billion.

shares declined by 5.34% to $37.62. The company's market cap stands at $29.1 billion. Oriental Culture Holding OCG stock declined by 5.18% to $0.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.